Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 131,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,041. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

