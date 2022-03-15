Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,790. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

