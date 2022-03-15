Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 306 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 438,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.