Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $836-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.89 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. 6,923,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.