Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.30.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,922,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.