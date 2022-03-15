Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Coupa Software stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $286.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

