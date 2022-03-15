Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.59.

Shares of COUP traded down $18.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 542,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $286.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

