Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,237 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

