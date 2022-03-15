Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

CRSR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,495. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

