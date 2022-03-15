Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

