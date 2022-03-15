Cornichon Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $334.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.07 or 0.06535965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,565.83 or 0.99785515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,360,466 coins and its circulating supply is 15,118,618 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

