Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TTR opened at C$2.73 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.12 million and a PE ratio of 22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

