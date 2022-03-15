Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Titanium Transportation Group (Get Rating)
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
