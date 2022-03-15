Contrasting Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Electromed alerts:

39.3% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Electromed has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% Cutera 0.89% 3.99% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Cutera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.92 $2.36 million $0.22 55.64 Cutera $231.27 million 3.24 $2.06 million $0.07 592.94

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electromed and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cutera has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Electromed.

Summary

Electromed beats Cutera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.