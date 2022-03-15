Contrasting Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) & KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco BBVA Argentina 9.04% 13.48% 2.15% KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77%

2.5% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco BBVA Argentina and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

KBC Group has a consensus target price of $73.04, indicating a potential upside of 116.35%. Given KBC Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and KBC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.26 $222.42 million $0.95 3.40 KBC Group $10.98 billion 2.56 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Summary

KBC Group beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

