Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0000

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $184,420.07 and $14.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

