Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,425 shares of company stock valued at $109,692 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

