Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.