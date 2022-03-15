Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 1,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

