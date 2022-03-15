Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $202.23. 57,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,956,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

