Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

