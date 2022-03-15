Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $46.14 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Compound has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $664.06 million and $46.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $100.08 or 0.00258484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,635,214 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

