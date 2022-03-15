COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

