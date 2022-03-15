Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.36) to GBX 2,100 ($27.31) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,950 ($25.36) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.67.

Compass Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 212,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

