Comerica Bank Trims Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Greif by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Greif by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Greif by 5.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

