Comerica Bank Sells 1,026 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

