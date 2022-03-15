Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $451.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

