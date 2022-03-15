Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of First Foundation worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.