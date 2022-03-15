Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Cohu worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

