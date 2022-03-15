Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after acquiring an additional 258,440 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

