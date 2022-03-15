Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.51).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.39) to GBX 3,130 ($40.70) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,276.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $21.16 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

