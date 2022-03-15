Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,476,000.

IHF stock opened at $270.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $245.12 and a 52-week high of $293.37.

