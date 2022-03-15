Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 411.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.