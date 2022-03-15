Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

