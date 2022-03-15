Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
