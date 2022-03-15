Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPOD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 361.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

IPOD opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

