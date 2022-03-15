Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of McKesson by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average is $233.04. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

