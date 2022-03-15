Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $301,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

