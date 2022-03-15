Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:TM opened at $161.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.12 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

