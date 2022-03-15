Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tronox by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tronox by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tronox by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.