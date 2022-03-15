Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 1,325 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

