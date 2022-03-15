Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

