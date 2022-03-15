City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 411,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.94. 315,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

