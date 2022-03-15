Citigroup Lowers Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €18.00 ($19.78).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRDXF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC cut Nordex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

