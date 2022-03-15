Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 413,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 191,793 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.