Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 325,000 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 7.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 173,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 125.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 8.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

