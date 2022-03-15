CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $16.02. CI&T shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

