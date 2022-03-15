Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,697,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,581,000 after acquiring an additional 211,391 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 138,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

