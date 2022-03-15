Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.87

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.87 and last traded at $130.78, with a volume of 17594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 129.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 41.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.