Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

CINF opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.