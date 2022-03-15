Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Update

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 13th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25. Cian has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

