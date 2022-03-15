Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 135,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

